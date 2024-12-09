'Hindutva is disease': PDP leader Iltija Mufti's controversial post triggers row, clarifies later

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Iltija Mufti

Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija Mufti clarified her stance after her controversial remark against Hindutva triggered a row. She said that she had spoken against the ideology of 'Hindutva' and not 'Hinduism'. She said, "Hinduism is a religion that promotes "peace and compassion" and further criticised the 'Hindutva' philosophy, which she claimed wants an India only for Hindus."

She further added, "This is an India of Mahatma Gandhi. I have spoken against Hindutva, not Hinduism. I have spoken against Veer Savarkar's philosophy that India is only for Hindus...I know Hinduism is a religion that promotes peace and compassion. I am against Hindutva as it is a disease that needs to be weeded out," Mufti said.

What did Mufti say?

On Saturday, her controversial post triggered a row where she said Hindutva is a disease that has "afflicted millions of Indians & sullied a God's name." Reacting to a purported video, she said, "Ram the deity must hang his head in shame & watch helplessly as minor Muslim boys are whacked with chappals only because they refuse to chant his name."

Distinguishing Hinduism and Hindutva, Mufti emphasised that the former is a religion promoting values of secularism, love, and compassion, similar to Islam. "There is a lot of difference between Hindutva and Hinduism. Hindutva is a philosophy of hate that Veer Savarkar spread in India in the 1940s with the aim of establishing the hegemony of Hindus, and the philosophy was that India belongs to Hindus and is for Hindus. Like Islam, Hinduism is also a religion that promotes secularism, love, and compassion. So, let's not deliberately distort it," she said.

Speaking on the Jai Shri Ram slogan, Mufti further said, "The slogan 'Jai Shri Ram' is not about 'Ramrajya,' but it is being linked to lynching... It is very shameful that Hinduism is being distorted...I criticised Hindutva as it is an illness," she added.

Congress sides with Mufti

Meanwhile, following Iltija's statement, Congress leader Rashid Alvi said, "She has praised the Hindu religion. She is a young leader and is the granddaughter of Mufti Mohammad Sayeed...We all should respect each other's religions."

BJP slams Iltija

BJP leader Ravinder Raina lambasted Mufti for her statement saying that the PDP leader had used "very derogatory language" for Hinduism and demanded an apology from her. "PDP leader has used a very derogatory language. This kind of language should not be used. There might be differences of opinion in politics but derogatory language should not be used...PDP leader Iltija Mufti should apologise for her remarks," Raina said.

