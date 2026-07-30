Heavy rains near Holy Amarnath cave triggers low-intensity flash floods, no reports of loss of life

Srinagar:

A sudden heavy rainfall near the Holy Amarnath Cave led to low-intensity flash floods in the area on Thursday evening. A video from the spot showed the situation after the heavy showers, raising concern among locals and pilgrims. A top official stated that the situation is now stable; the water that had come down from the hills has receded. There are no reports of any loss of life or property. The official is keeping an eye on the situation.

The development comes as weather officials have issued an alert of heavy rains for the Kashmir Valley especially in south Kashmir hills till August 2, and there is possibility of disruptions. Authorities have urged people to remain cautious and avoid vulnerable areas until weather conditions improves. The Meteorological Department earlier warned of heavy rainfall in the Jammu division over the coming days raising the possibility of flash floods and landslides. How the Kashmir Valley is expected to witness stable weather with brief showers.

The 57-day Shri Amarnath Yatra which was resumed on July 25 after six day suspension due to adverse weather conditions across the valley will be concluded on August 28.

39 Amarnath pilgrims injured in a bus accident

At least 39 Amarnath Yatra pilgrims were injured after a speeding bus skidded off the road in the Kangan area of Ganderbal district in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said. The pilgrims were returning from the Amarnath Yatra when the accident occurred. The bus reportedly fell into a house in Hariganwan after the driver lost control while negotiating a sharp curve. Although the house sustained extensive damage, it prevented the vehicle from plunging into the Sindh River, likely averting a major tragedy. No one was inside the house at the time of the accident, officials said.

The 39 pilgrims, who were returning after offering prayers at the holy Amarnath cave shrine, sustained injuries. They were rescued by local residents and security personnel and shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. A senior police officer said that following information about the accident, teams from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Indian Army, along with residents, launched a swift rescue operation. All the injured were evacuated to hospitals and are reported to be in stable condition. According to officials, most of the pilgrims suffered minor injuries and are undergoing treatment

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39 Amarnath pilgrims injured as bus skids off road in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal