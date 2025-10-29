Four children injured in explosion while playing cricket in J-K's Kupwara Police have cordoned off the area and initiated an investigation to ascertain the nature and source of the explosion.

Kupwara:

At least four children, aged between 10 and 13, were injured in a mysterious explosion that occurred in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Wednesday. The incident occurred this afternoon when the children were playing in Tutigund village, near the District Police Lines (DPL) Handwara in north Kashmir.

The injured were identified as Uzair Tahir, Sajid Rashid, Hazim Shabir, and Zeyan Tahir, all local villagers.

According to reports, the blast took place when a group of children was playing cricket in an open field. All four injured boys were immediately shifted to GMC Handwara for medical treatment, where their condition is reported to be stable.

Following the incident, police cordoned off the area and launched an investigation to determine the nature and source of the explosion.

More details are awaited.