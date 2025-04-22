From Pahalgam to Pulwama: Timeline of major terror attacks on civilians in J-K since 2000 Pahalgam terror attack: Baisaran, about six kilometres from the resort town of Pahalgam, is an expansive meadow ringed by dense pine forests and mountains and a favourite with visitors from across the country and the world.

Srinagar:

At least 26 tourists lost their lives after unidentified gunmen opened fire on civilians in Baisaran, near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, marking the deadliest attack in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike. According to a senior official, the deceased included two foreigners and two local residents, though further details were not immediately provided.

The attack unfolded on Tuesday afternoon at Baisaran, a popular tourist spot often referred to as 'mini Switzerland.' Eyewitnesses and officials reported that armed terrorists entered the scenic meadow and began firing at tourists who were enjoying pony rides, picnics, or gathered near local eateries. Preliminary investigations suggest the attackers may have crossed over from Kishtwar in Jammu and reached Baisaran through the Kokernag route in south Kashmir.

Let's look back at major terror attacks on civilians in Jammu and Kashmir since 2000.

Major terror attacks on civilians in J-K since 2000

March 21, 2000: Militants targeted the minority Sikh community in Chattisinghpora village in Anantnag district on the night of March 21, killing 36 people.

August 2000: Thirty-two people, including two dozen Amarnath pilgrims, were killed in a terror attack at the Nunwan base camp.

July 2001: Amarnath yatris were again targeted, this time at the Sheshnag base camp in Anantnag, killing 13.

October 1, 2001: Jammu and Kashmir State Legislature Complex in Srinagar was struck by a suicide (fidayeen) terrorist attack, killing 36 people.

2002 Terror struck at Chandanwari base camp, and 11 Amarnath yatris were killed.

November 23, 2002: Nineteen people, including nine security force personnel, three women and two children, lost their lives in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast at Lower Munda in South Kashmir on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

March 23, 2003 : Terrorists massacred at least 24 Kashmiri Pandits, including 11 women and two children, at Nandimarg village in Pulwama district

June 13, 2005: Thirteen civilians, including two school children, and three CRPF officers were killed, and over 100 people sustained injuries when an explosives-laden car blew up at a crowded marketplace in front of a government school in Pulwama.

June 12, 2006: Nine Nepali and Bihari labourers were killed in Kulgam.

July 10, 2017: Attack on Amarnath Yatra bus in Kulgam, 8 killed.

In addition to these attacks, security personnel in the region have consistently faced violent threats. A significant example of this was the 2019 Pulwama attack, in which 40 CRPF personnel tragically lost their lives.