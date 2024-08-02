Friday, August 02, 2024
     
Former J&K minister Usman Majid quits Apni Party over outfit's alleged BJP alignment

Usman Majid, former Jammu and Kashmir minister and vice president of the Apni Party, has resigned from the party, accusing it of being aligned with the BJP

Edited By: Vaidehi Jahagirdar Jammu Updated on: August 02, 2024 15:05 IST
Jammu and Kashmir
Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB J&K leader Usman Majid

Former Jammu and Kashmir minister and vice president of the Apni Party, Usman Majid, has announced his resignation from the party, alleging that it is closely aligned with the BJP. Majid, a former MLA from north Kashmir's Bandipora assembly constituency, made the announcement while speaking to a media agency.

"I have parted ways with the Apni Party as friends. But, it was clear that they are aligned with BJP. We have seen it in the elections that they have an understanding with the BJP," Majid stated. He further explained that his constituents opposed the BJP's "anti-minority stance," which prompted his decision to sever ties with the Apni Party.

When questioned about his political future, Majid indicated that he would consult with his supporters before making any decisions. "The decision will be taken in due course of time, keeping the interests of Bandipora paramount," he said.

Majid's political journey began in 2002 when he was elected as an Independent MLA. He later joined the Congress and was appointed Minister of State for Finance in the Mufti Muhammad Sayeed-led PDP-Congress government. In 2014, he secured another victory in the Bandipora Assembly segment, defeating PDP's Nizamuddin Bhat. In 2020, Majid resigned from the Congress to join the Apni Party.

(With inputs from PTI) 

