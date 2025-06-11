Fire breaks out inside Jammu Assembly, photos of ex-Governors, infrastructure worth lakhs damaged Several chairs, sofas, and other infrastructure were destroyed in a fire that broke out in the lobby of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly building.

Jammu:

A fire broke out in the lobby of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly building in Jammu early Wednesday morning, resulting in extensive damage. The blaze reportedly engulfed several parts of the lobby, destroying furniture, including sofas, chairs, and infrastructure worth lakhs of rupees.

Photographs of former Governors and Lieutenant Governors of the region were also reportedly gutted in the blaze.

Firefighting teams quickly reached the spot and succeeded in controlling the blaze. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be known, and an investigation has been launched to ascertain the circumstances.

Massive forest fires rage in Udhampur and Poonch

Earlier on June 9, Jammu and Kashmir's picturesque woodlands faced a fierce onslaught on Monday as colossal forest fires erupted across Udhampur and Poonch districts. In Udhampur's Kaldi forest, flames ripped through compartment number 90 by evening, turning once-verdant stretches into smoldering embers within hours.

Another fire broke out at the Dharna forest area in Mendhar sector of Poonch district, they said. Firefighters, local residents, and officials are working to contain the blaze, they added. No loss of life was reported in the fire.

