Farooq Abdullah on Jaishankar's visit to Islamabad: 'Hope animosities between India, Pakistan will disappear'

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Saturday (October 5) expressed hope for the start of a better relationship between India and Pakistan after the visit of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to Islamabad later this month for the SCO meeting. He hoped that the two countries would be “friendly” and will try to achieve better understanding among themselves. This comes after India on Friday announced that the EAM will travel to Pakistan to take part in a conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in mid-October.

Jaishankar’s visit will mark the first time in nearly nine years that an Indian External Affairs Minister would travel to Pakistan as the ties between the two neighbouring nations have remained frosty over the Kashmir issue and cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

Pakistan is hosting the SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) meeting on October 15 and 16.

What did Farooq Abdullah say?

"I am hopeful that they will be able to talk on every issue. Economic issues are very important for all of us, the world itself. And I am sure they will talk on bilateral matters also. I hope they will be friendly and they will try to achieve a better understanding between the two countries. My best wishes to all of them," Abdullah told reporters.

To a question on whether there was any hope of the two countries resolving their differences, the NC president expressed hope the meeting would kickstart better relations among the two countries.

"I hope so. One cannot say what will happen there. But, I hope and pray that animosities will disappear and a better relationship will start between the two nations," the former Jammu and Kasmir chief minister said.

Jaishankar rules out bilateral talks with Pakistan

The EAM put to rest speculation about India-Pakistan bilateral discussions in Islamabad, saying he is only going there for a multilateral visit and not to discuss the strained ties between the two neighbouring countries.

"It (visit) will be for a multilateral event. I'm not going there to discuss India-Pakistan relations. I'm going there to be a good member of the SCO. But, you know, since I'm a courteous and civil person, I will behave myself accordingly," he said on Saturday.

