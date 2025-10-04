Farooq Abdullah, ex-J&K CM and National Conference president, hospitalised in Srinagar 87-year-old Farooq Abdullah, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference president, has been admitted to a private hospital in Srinagar for treatment.

Srinagar:

Farooq Abdullah, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference president, was admitted to a hospital in Srinagar on Saturday after he developed an abdominal infection, said his party leaders.

As per them, the 87-year-old contracted the infection earlier this week and has been admitted to a private hospital in Srinagar for treatment. Noting that Abdullah, a two-time chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, was not keeping well for the past few days, but he will likely be discharged soon.

"He (Abdullah) was not keeping well for the past few days but his condition is getting better now. He is likely to be discharged later today or tomorrow," a National Conference leader told news agency PTI.

Farooq lauds J-K govt for reviving tourism in aftermath of Pahalgam attack

Though Farooq's health has not been keeping for the past few days, he has remained active in politics. Recently, he lauded his son Omar Abdullah's government for its efforts to revive tourism in Jammu and Kashmir following the deadly terror in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists, and led to a four-day military conflict between India and Pakistan.

The senior Abdullah welcomed the reopening of more tourist destinations in the union territory (UT), but emphasised the need for inclusive development, urging equal focus on regions such as Chenab and Pir Panjal.

"The Omar Abdullah-led administration responded swiftly and effectively to restore tourist confidence, thereby reaffirming J&K's reputation as a safe and welcoming destination. These efforts laid a strong foundation for sustainable and long-term tourism growth," he had said in a statement, as reported by PTI.

Ex-CM urges Centre to hold talks with people of Ladakh

Earlier, the senior Abdullah also urged the Centre to hold talks with the people of Ladakh in the aftermath of the violence in Leh that claimed four lives. "I want to tell the government that it (Ladakh) is a border state. China is lurking, they have occupied land. It is time to resolve it quickly. The government should hold talks and resolve it," he had said.