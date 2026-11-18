Kulgam:

Top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Lateef Bhat was killed on Wednesday during an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district. The fresh encounter erupted in Zangalpora village of Kulgam district, barely a kilometre from the site of the recent terror attack.

Bhat escaped on Monday during an encounter, while another terrorist, Umar Nisar Dar, was killed. Both terrorists were involved in the November 11 attack on CRPF personnel in Kulgam that left three paramilitary personnel injured.

The encounter began early Wednesday morning. The gunfight came two days after Nisar Dar was killed in a gunfight in the Laru bypass area in the south Kashmir district on Monday. Bhat had managed to escape from Monday's encounter site.

Officials said that following specific intelligence inputs, security forces launched a focused cordon-and-search operation in Zangalpora village in the Devsar area of south Kashmir, which is a distance away from the previous encounter site.

Cops asked Lateef Bhat to surrender on video call

During the operation, security personnel had established video contact with Bhat and urged him to surrender. During the video call, the terrorist first recited an Arabic prayer, saying, "O Allah, save me from the oppression of the oppressors."

A security personnel then attempted to persuade him to surrender, asking him why he was choosing this path and urging him to stop and give himself up.

The terrorist responded by saying, "I have set out to meet Allah, and I am very happy. I will see Allah and His Messenger, Prophet Muhammad. Allah is the Greatest."

The security personnel again appealed to him, addressing him as Lateef bhai and asking him to surrender, assuring him that they would come to meet him. "Lateef bhai, we are here with you… Why are you choosing this path? Surrender, stop. I am coming there."

The terrorist replied, "I have only Allah with me. Allah is sufficient for me. Allah is the Greatest."

Lateef Bhat had escaped earlier

Security forces killed Umar Nisar Dar on Monday for his alleged involvement in the November 11 attack on CRPF personnel in Kulgam. However, another terrorist, Lateef Bhat, managed to escape the cordon during the operation at the Laru bypass area. Bhat is among the most wanted terrorists and is reportedly the only surviving local terrorist in the Kashmir Valley.

According to officials, Dar had allegedly provided shelter and logistical support to terrorist commander Bhat for nearly six months. The two had also conducted reconnaissance before carrying out an attack on a CRPF post last Wednesday, in which three personnel were injured.

Dar, a former breadmaker who had been reported missing by his family, was killed in the encounter on Monday, barely a week after he allegedly joined The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

CCTV footage reveals LeT operatives conducted reconnaissance

Meanwhile, police said Dar and Bhat had conducted reconnaissance at several locations on November 10, a day before the attack on Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

According to CCTV footage shared by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the two carried out reconnaissance at Mir Baar, Akhran, Hablish and Kilam to identify potential targets and plan attacks on security forces.

An analysis of CCTV footage recorded on November 10 and 11 revealed that both Umar Nisar Dar and Lateef Bhat were captured by multiple cameras installed at these locations. The footage reportedly showed them moving around the identified areas while conducting reconnaissance and later fleeing after the attack in Akhran.

Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured after the motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on security personnel deployed at a naka in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on November 11.

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