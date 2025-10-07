Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri As per the information, the incident took place in the Beeranthub area under the limits of Kandi Police Station. Joint parties of Police, Army and CRPF have rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area.

Rajouri (J&K):

An encounter broke out on Tuesday evening after terrorists opened fire on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. As per the information, the incident took place in the Beeranthub area under the limits of Kandi Police Station. As per sources, 3-4 terrorists are believed to be trapped. "Exchange of fire took place between terrorists and SOG team in Beeranthub area, PS Kandi, Rajouri. Joint parties of Police, Army and CRPF have rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area," IGP Jammu stated on X.

No report of any casualty

Officials said there was no report of any casualty in the brief firing between the terrorists and the police party in Dheri Khatuni forest around 7.20 pm. The firing took place when the SOG of local police launched a search operation after getting information about the movement of suspected persons, they said. The officials said security forces also launched a cordon and search operation in the Dharni top area of Basantgarh in Udhampur district this evening. The operation was launched after some locals reported movement of three suspected terrorists, they said.

Pakistani drone sighted along IB in J-K’s Samba

Earlier on October 4, security forces launched a search operation after a Pakistani drone was sighted hovering over a forward village along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said. The drone-like object was seen coming from the Pakistani side and hovered over Nanga village in the Ramgarh sector late Friday, triggering alarm in the border belt, they said.

According to officials, security forces and police teams were immediately deployed to scour the area and ensure that there is no airdropping of any payload like narcotics and weapons from across the border. The search operation was underway when last reports were received, officials said, adding that security has been heightened in adjoining villages as a precautionary measure.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ: Encounter breaks out between Army, terrorists in J-K's Kishtwar