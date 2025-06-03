Eid Al-Adha: J-K Waqf Board chief cautions against posting Bakrid ritual images on social media Eidagh Imam Mahali added, "No video or photo of the sacrificial ritual should be taken or uploaded to social media. Distribute one part of the sacrificed animal among the poor and needy... Pray for the safety of your family and the soldiers protecting our nation on the border..."

BJP leader and Chairperson of the J&K Waqf Board, Darakhshan Andrabi, on Monday stated that comprehensive preparations are in place with the support of security forces and civil administration for the upcoming Eid-al-Adha festival.

Andrabi emphasises importance of communal harmony

Andrabi emphasised the importance of communal harmony and cautioned against posting ritual images on social media, warning that such actions can foster societal divisions.

"The security is present here along with all the officers of the civil administration. A meeting was held with them to tell them that the preparations for Eid Al-Adha have been done. It is not possible in the absence of security and civil administration...We discussed a lot of topics here in the meeting. Some people post photos of rituals on social media, which creates division in society. This should not happen," the BJP leader said.

Meanwhile, Eidgah Imam Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali issued a comprehensive 12-point advisory on Monday to ensure the festival is observed with hygiene, respect, and social responsibility.

12-point advisory has been issued for Eid-Ul-Adha

Speaking to ANI, Mahali said, "A 12-point advisory has been issued for Eid-Ul-Adha, where Muslims are advised that while performing the ritual of sacrifice, please maintain hygiene and cleanliness. The ritual should be done on designated spots, not on roadsides or streets."

The Imam also requested that no videos or photos of the sacrificial ritual be taken or uploaded to social media.

Eidagh Imam Mahali added, "No video or photo of the sacrificial ritual should be taken or uploaded to social media. Distribute one part of the sacrificed animal among the poor and needy... Pray for the safety of your family and the soldiers protecting our nation on the border..."

Know all about Eid al-Adha

The holy festival of Eid al-Adha, also known as the 'festival of sacrifice' is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic calendar.Eid al-Adha is the second Islamic festival of the year and follows Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting.

The date changes every year, as it's based on the Islamic lunar calendar, which is about 11 days shorter than the Western 365-day Gregorian calendar. It is celebrated as a commemoration of Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice everything for God.

(With inputs from ANI)