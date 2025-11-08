Eagle shatters windscreen of train in J-K's Anantnag; loco pilot injured | VIDEO The loco pilot, identified as Vishal, sustained minor injuries and was provided medical treatment at the Anantnag railway station. He is out of danger now, said officials.

Anantnag:

A loco pilot suffered minor injuries after an eagle smashed the front window of a train and landed inside the cabin in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, said officials. The Northern Railways train was travelling Baramulla to Banihal when the incident took place between the Bijbehara and Anantnag railway stations.

The loco pilot, identified as Vishal, sustained minor injuries and was provided medical treatment at the Anantnag railway station. He is out of danger now, said officials, while adding that the eagle had landed safely inside the train's cabin after the collision.

The train was temporarily halted at the Anantnag station after the incident, but it resumed its journey after officials conducted the necessary checks. No other passenger or railway personnel was injured in the incident, the officials noted.

When an eagle hit Air India Express flight in Vijayawada

A similar incident was reported in September this year when an eagle hit the nose of an aircraft at the Vijayawada Airport in Andhra Pradesh. The flight belonged to the Air India Express and was scheduled to fly to Bengaluru, officials had said back then, while adding that the bird had hit the plane before the takeoff.

Later, the Air India Express had issued an apology to its passengers for the inconvenience. "The aircraft assigned to operate the Vijayawada-Bengaluru flight experienced a suspected bird strike at Vijayawada airport, leading to the cancellation of the service. We regret the inconvenience caused by circumstances beyond the airline's control," the Air India Express statement read.