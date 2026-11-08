Diwali celebrations light up Srinagar's Lal Chowk, tourists throng iconic Ghanta Ghar | WATCH

The iconic Lal Chowk in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar was illuminated with lights and diyas on Sunday evening, as people stepped out to celebrate Diwali. The Ghanta Ghar or the clock tower there was also adorned with lamps, drawing dozens of tourists.

Many videos have gone viral on social media, showing people gathering at the iconic site and celebrating Diwali with a lot of enthusiasm and zealous, which only added to the festive spirit.

Diyas, candles and lights lit up Lal Chowk

Diyas, candles and lights were lit up, as security personnel maintained a strong vigil to ensure that no untoward situation takes place.

"I'm very happy that we are celebrating Diwali here at Lal Chowk. This is my first Diwali that I am celebrating here in Srinagar. The way people are working here for national interest, it feels good to celebrate Diwali in Lal Chowk," a visitor from Gujarat told news agency ANI.

'A peaceful atmosphere'

Another visitor from Delhi said the situation is extremely peaceful in Srinagar, emphasising how things have changed in the Union Territory (UT) over the years.

"It is a peaceful atmosphere. We have come to Kashmir for the first time, and there is a very happy atmosphere. Kashmir has changed a lot. I am very happy that so much is happening for the people of Kashmir," he told ANI.

BJP leader shares video

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravinder Raina also shared a video from Lal Chowk, celebrating Diwali at the iconic site. He described the celebrations as historic and said the site is completely packed and people are celebrating the festival with a lot of fervour and enthusiasm.

"I am here at Lal Chowk," Raina said, "A grand fair is being held. This is the historic Lal Chowk, where people from across the world come. Look at the scene. This is historic."

Over the past few years, Diwali is enthusiastically celebrated at the Ghanta Ghar at Lal Chowk, with tourists and locals assembling there. Security forces across the Valley also celebrated Diwali by lighting lamps in their camps and distributing sweets.

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