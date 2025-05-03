Dal Lake boat capsize: Body of youth recovered day after shikara overturned in Srinagar Fresh spells of rain and gusty winds lashed many parts of the Jammu and Kashmir, including Srinagar, triggering panic among residents.

Srinagar:

The body of a youth who went missing after a boat capsized in Srinagar’s Dal Lake on Friday was recovered on Saturday morning by State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rescuers. The deceased was identified as Taufeeq Ahmad Chopan, a 24-year-old resident of Rainawari’s Chopan neighbourhood. The Shikara had overturned amid gusty winds and adverse weather conditions that hit pockets of Jammu and Kashmir.

While one of them named Abdul Majeed Khosa was rescued shortly after the incident, Chopan could not be traced despite multiple attempts. Notably, rescue operations had to be suspended at night due to poor visibility.

In another incident a man was killed by a lightning strike in the Gansarogam area of Kulgam district on Saturday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Tariq Ahmad Padder. Reports indicate that Padder was on his way somewhere when he was struck and died on the spot.

Meanwhile, fresh spells of rain and gusty winds lashed many parts of the Valley, including Srinagar, triggering panic among residents. In the Ramban area, heavy rainfall led to shooting stones and flash floods, causing a temporary halt in traffic along the vital Srinagar-Jammu highway.

Authorities have urged the public to remain cautious and avoid venturing near water bodies or mountainous areas during extreme weather conditions.