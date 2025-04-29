Jammu and Kashmir: Several security personnel injured as CRPF vehicle falls into gorge in Budgam At least ten security personnel were injured, two critically, after a CRPF vehicle fell into a gorge in Budgam’s Doodhpathri area while navigating difficult terrain.

Srinagar:

A tragic road accident in central Kashmir’s Budgam district left at least ten security personnel injured on Tuesday after a CRPF vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in the Tangnar area of Doodhpathri, under Khansahib tehsil.

The vehicle, believed to belong to the 181 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), was carrying personnel posted at the Special Operations Group (SOG) camp in Hardu Panzoo, Beerwah. While navigating the hilly terrain of Tangnar, the vehicle reportedly lost control, overturned, and plunged down a steep slope.

Among the injured are eight CRPF personnel and two Special Police Officers (SPOs) from the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Additionally, nine of the injured are said to be members of the Special Quick Action Team (QAT) from the South Srinagar Range. Two of them are reported to be in critical condition.

Swift rescue efforts

Local residents and emergency responders rushed to the accident site and helped evacuate the injured personnel. They were first taken to the Sub-District Hospital (SDH) in Khansahib for immediate medical assistance. Given the severity of the injuries, all ten were later referred to the 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar for specialized treatment.

Investigation launched

Authorities have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. Preliminary reports suggest that poor road conditions or possible mechanical failure could have caused the vehicle to skid off the road, but an official confirmation is still awaited.

A senior police official stated that the vehicle’s registration number is yet to be verified and more details will emerge as the investigation progresses.

Challenging operational conditions

The incident once again underscores the perilous conditions faced by security personnel operating in the mountainous and rugged terrains of Jammu and Kashmir. The use of remote routes and unpredictable weather continues to pose serious risks during routine and deployment travel.

More updates are expected once authorities complete their preliminary investigation.