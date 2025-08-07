Three CRPF jawans killed, 15 injured as vehicle carrying personnel plunges into gorge in J-K's Udhampur The CRPF vehicle was on its way to a location in the hilly terrain when it skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge, leading to casualties.

Udhampur:

Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and 15 others were injured after a vehicle carrying them met with an accident near Kandva in the Basantgarh area of Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district. on Thursday, said officials. The CRPF vehicle, carrying 23 personnel, skidded off the road and rolled down into a nallah in Udhampur district.

The incident occurred around 10:30 am in the Kadwa area as security personnel were returning from an operation in Basant Garh. The vehicle involved belonged to the 187 Battalion of the force.

Two personnel died on the spot, while 16 others sustained injuries. All the injured were quickly evacuated to a nearby hospital, where one more succumbed to injuries, raising the death toll to three.

JK LG expresses grief

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the death of CRPF personnel. Office of J-K LG in an X post said, "Saddened by the loss of CRPF personnel due to an accident near Udhampur. We will never forget their exemplary service to the nation. My thoughts are with bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. Directed senior officials to ensure the best possible care & assistance."

Union Minister Jitendra Singh took to X and expressed concern over the incident. "Disturbing to receive the news of a road accident involving a CRPF vehicle in the Kandva–Basantgarh area. The vehicle was carrying several brave jawans of the CRPF. I have just now spoken to DC Ms. Saloni Rai, who is personally monitoring the situation and keeping me updated. Rescue measures have been initiated immediately. Locals have voluntarily come forward to assist. All possible help being ensured," he said.

