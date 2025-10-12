Congress won't contest J-K Rajya Sabha polls after National Conference refuses 'safe seat'

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Tariq Hamid Karra announced on Sunday that the Congress will not contest the Rajya Sabha elections for four seats in the Union Territory on October 24.

Speaking to the media after a long meeting of party leaders, Karra said the decision was taken unanimously, following the National Conference’s refusal to allot Congress a 'safe seat' as part of their alliance arrangement.

He further said that the Congress central leadership sought one of the two Rajya Sabha seats that are going to polls separately, but the National Conference offered the party one of the two seats, which are going to polls under a common notification.

"Keeping this in mind, all the participants (at the meeting) were of the opinion that seat four is not safe like seat one or two. It was unanimously decided that we will not put up our candidate for seat number four. We will leave it to our alliance partners to see what they think about that," Karra said.

Safe seat was not offered to us: Congress

"Since the safe seat was not offered to us, we don't want to contest on seat four," he added.

Karra added that a lengthy discussion was held on the functioning of the alliance, the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, and the by-elections for two Assembly seats—Budgam and Nagrota. "Some legislators had grievances with governance and administrative issues but today's meeting was about Rajya Sabha polls," he said.

The PCC chief said the bypolls in Jammu and Kashmir were also discussed during the meeting. "Some points were put forward by the leaders. We will open our channels with the NC and talk to them. The inputs from our members will be sent to our central leadership for guidance," he added.

National Conference named candidates for Rajya Sabha polls

National Conference has already named its three candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls, indicating that it will use its strength in the Assembly to ensure all three emerge victorious.

While all three National Conference candidates are assured of victory even without the support of alliance partners, the fourth candidate of the ruling alliance will need every anti-BJP vote to ensure a clean sweep.

The three MLAs of the PDP, one each from People's Conference, Awami Ittehad Party and AAP will have to vote for the ruling party candidate to ensure victory on the fourth seat.

The Rajya Sabha polls are scheduled to be held on October 24.