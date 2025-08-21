One killed, 40 injured as bus carrying Vaishno Devi pilgrims falls into 20-feet-deep drain in J-K's Samba The accident took place on the Jammu–Pathankot National Highway, bringing traffic to a temporary halt.

Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) :

A person was killed and 40 others were injured on Thursday morning when a bus carrying pilgrims to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine plunged into a 20-feet-deep drain after one of its tyres burst in the Jatwal area of Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir. The fatal accident took place in Jatwal, a village in the Samba district.

The bus, which was coming from Uttar Pradesh to Mata Vaishno Devi in Katra, was packed with 65 to 70 devotees. Officials confirmed that one person was killed in the mishap, while at least 40 others sustained injuries.

Emergency services and local residents rushed to the scene to rescue the trapped passengers. The injured were initially shifted to the Samba District Hospital, and those in critical condition were later referred to AIIMS Vijaypur for further treatment.

The accident took place on the Jammu–Pathankot National Highway, bringing traffic to a temporary halt. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident.

