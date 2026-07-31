'Both have embraced freedom,' Supreme Court to dissolve Omar Abdullah's marriage with estranged wife Payal

New Delhi:

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and his estranged wife Payal Abdullah on Friday informed the Supreme Court that they have resolved their matrimonial dispute following a mediation. The court said the matter will be disposed of in accordance with the terms of the settlement.

"We will make it a part of our order and will dispose of it in terms of that," a two-judge bench, which included Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe, said.

The development comes after the apex court took note of the submissions of senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who appeared for Abdullah. He told the bench that all disputes between the Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Payal have been amicably resolved.

He said the two parties have decided to move on with their lives, requesting the court to grant a decree of divorce. "Both of them have embraced freedom. It's all settled. (Article) 142 filed. Your lordships may grant divorce," Sibal said.

The court asked Sibal when did this application come on record. It was informed that that the application was filed on July 22. "All other matters will be withdrawn. It is all set out (in the application)," Sibal said.

All you need to know about this matter

In December 2023, the Delhi High Court rejected Abdullah's plea seeking a divorce after which he moved to the Supreme Court, which sought Payal's response.

According to the plea filed by Abdullah, his marriage with Payal had broken down irretrievably and he had not enjoyed a conjugal relationship since 2007 and that the couple, married on September 1, 1994, was living separately since 2009. He had also alleged that he was subjected to "unreasonable conduct" by Payal, causing pain and harassment to the politician.

However, his plea was dismissed by a family court in August 2016. Later, he moved to the Delhi High Court, which also upheld family court order refusing to grant a decree of divorce to him, saying there was no merit in the plea. The high court had also ordered Abdullah to pay Rs 1.5 lakh as monthly interim maintenance to Payal.

ALSO READ:

Four women among seven dead in Poonch landslide as heavy rainfall batters Jammu and Kashmir