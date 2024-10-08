Baramulla Assembly Election LIVE: NC vs PDP vs JKAP vs JKPC, who will win?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Baramulla Assembly Election Results

Baramulla Assembly Election Results: The Baramulla Assembly constituency is one of the 90 constituencies in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 10 of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat, not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). It is one of the seats comprising the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency. The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP), the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) and the Congress are the main parties in the constituency. In the last Assembly election in 2014, the JKPDP's Javid Hassan Baig won the Baramulla seat, defeating Ghulam Hassan Rahi of the JKNC. In 2008, the JKPDP's Muzaffar Hussain Baig won the seat for the second time in a row.

Baramulla Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Baramulla constituency in Jammu and Kashmir went to the polls in the third phase on October 1, along with the other 39 constituencies of the UT, including Kupwara and Uri.

Baramulla Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for Baramulla will be declared on October 8, along with the other 89 constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir.

Baramulla Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference's (JKNC) Javid Hassan Baig, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party's (JKPDP) Mohammad Rafiq Rather, Congress party's Mir Iqbal Ahmad, Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party's (JKAP) Shabir Ahmad Lone, Jammu and Kashmir People Conference's (JKPC) Asif Akber Lone are the main candidates in the Baramulla seat. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not contesting from the constituency.

