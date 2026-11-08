Banner seeking information on four wanted terrorists put up at Srinagar's Lal Chowk | Video

Srinagar:

A banner seeking information about four terrorists wanted by security forces in Kashmir surfaced in Srinagar's Lal Chowk area on Sunday. The flex banner was found hanging on a wall at Pratap Park, appealing to people to share credible information about the whereabouts and movements of the four terrorists.

Who are the four terrorists?

One of them, Mohammad Lateef Bhat, was allegedly involved in the killing of a police personnel in Anantnag in July this year. The other three terrorists named on the banner are Bilal Ahmad Mir, Mohammad Umar Mir and Abid Qayoom Lone, all residents of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir.

The banner stated that the identity of anyone providing reliable information would be kept strictly confidential and that a handsome reward would be given for credible inputs. "Anyone who can provide credible information regarding the movement/presence of these terrorists, the identity of the informant will be kept strictly confidential and a handsome reward will be given for reliable information," the banner reads.

Infiltration bid foiled in Kupwara

Earlier on October 17, an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district after alert troops detected suspicious movement along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Jumgund area of the Keran sector. Two terrorists were reportedly killed as security forces continued a search operation along the Line of Control (LoC).

Troops challenged and intercepted the suspected terrorists after detecting the movement, officials said. An encounter subsequently broke out, prompting security forces to launch a search and combing operation to establish the circumstances of the incident.

The incident was reported from Jumgund, a border area in the Keran sector of north Kashmir's Kupwara district. Initial reports suggested that the suspected group comprised three to four people who may have been attempting to cross the LoC.

Alert troops detected the movement during the early hours of Saturday and challenged those suspected of being terrorists. An exchange of fire followed, prompting security forces to intensify operations in the area.

While initial reports indicated a possible infiltration bid, officials have not confirmed whether anyone had crossed the LoC. The circumstances surrounding the movement are still being ascertained.

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