Tuesday, October 08, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Jammu And Kashmir
  5. AAP opens its account in Jammu and Kashmir as party candidate defeats BJP in Doda, Arvind Kejriwal reacts

AAP opens its account in Jammu and Kashmir as party candidate defeats BJP in Doda, Arvind Kejriwal reacts

AAP secured its first victory in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections as its candidate in Doda defeated the BJP.

Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 Doda (J&K) Updated on: October 08, 2024 13:54 IST
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal
Image Source : PTI AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party candidate Mehraj Malik won the Doda Assembly seat in Jammu and Kashmir by defeating BJP's Gajay Singh Rana with a margin of 4,770 votes. With this the party has opened its account in yet another state after Punjab, and Gujarat.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the winning candidate and said, "Many congratulations to Aam Aadmi Party's candidate Mehran Malik for securing a brilliant victory by defeating BJP in Doda. You fought the election very well. Congratulations to the entire Aam Aadmi Party for having an MLA in the fifth state".

National Conference is leading on 41 seats, BJP 29, Congress 8, as per the trends.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jammu And Kashmir

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Jammu-and-kashmir News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement
X