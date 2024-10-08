AAP opens its account in Jammu and Kashmir as party candidate defeats BJP in Doda, Arvind Kejriwal reacts

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party candidate Mehraj Malik won the Doda Assembly seat in Jammu and Kashmir by defeating BJP's Gajay Singh Rana with a margin of 4,770 votes. With this the party has opened its account in yet another state after Punjab, and Gujarat.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the winning candidate and said, "Many congratulations to Aam Aadmi Party's candidate Mehran Malik for securing a brilliant victory by defeating BJP in Doda. You fought the election very well. Congratulations to the entire Aam Aadmi Party for having an MLA in the fifth state".

National Conference is leading on 41 seats, BJP 29, Congress 8, as per the trends.