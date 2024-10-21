Arvind Kejriwal, wife Sunita offer prayers at Mata Vaishno Devi temple | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and his wife Sunita Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal, the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), along with his wife Sunita Kejriwal, paid a visit to the revered Mata Vaishno Devi Temple in Katra on Monday. The couple offered prayers at one of India’s most significant pilgrimage sites, known for its spiritual significance and breathtaking views.

The Mata Vaishno Devi Temple, located in the Trikuta Mountains, is a prominent Hindu shrine that attracts millions of pilgrims each year.

Earlier, taking to social media platform X, Kejriwal stated, "Chalo bulawa aaya hai, Mata ne bulaya hai (Come on, we have been called; Mother (Goddess Vaishno Devi) has called us)."

After his recent release from jail, Arvind Kejriwal has been exhibiting a noticeably different demeanour. While he continues to criticise the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as before, his tone has shifted from anger to a more composed and approachable style.

On October 19, during a meeting with party leaders and workers in Pitampura, Kejriwal urged them to prioritise election preparations for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. "You must set aside all other work and focus on the elections. Otherwise, the BJP will mislead the people of Delhi and ruin the city," he stated.