Army soldier injured in landmine explosion while patrolling in Jammu and Kashmir's Mendhar The jawan was injured in a landmine explosion after which he was given first aid. Later, he was airlifted to Army Command Hospital in Udhampur.

An army soldier was injured in a landmine blast in the Krishna Ghati sector of the Mendhar subdivision of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Saturday. According to sources, during patrolling, the soldier stepped on a landmine which led to a loud explosion.

The injured soldier was immediately taken to the military medical unit (MI Room). After first aid, he was referred to Army Command Hospital in Udhampur and was airlifted using a helicopter. The injured soldier has been identified as Deepak Kumar.

Security forces launched search operation at dozens places in Jammu

According to the information, the security forces launched an anti-terrorist operation at about three dozen places in Jammu region on Saturday. Officials said that the operation had been started due to suspicious activities in some areas and to maintain dominance in some places. He said that there has been no face-to-face encounter with terrorists so far during the search operation at the concerned places.

The operation was underway in the border districts of Poonch and Rajouri, high altitude areas of the Udhampur-Kathua region, hilly areas of Doda and Kishtwar and forests near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu district.

Officials said a search operation was launched in Maidan Mohalla of Sangiote area in Gursai of Poonch district after two suspected foreign terrorists were spotted in the dark late Friday night.

The forces also launched a cordon and search operation in Mohalla Kasba, Allapir and Jalian of Mandi and Mankot and Dera Ki Gali and adjoining areas of Poonch, besides parts of Sunderbani and Nowshera sectors of Rajouri district. Search operations are underway at 13 locations in Poonch-Rajouri and 18 locations in the high-altitude areas of Udhampur, Kathua, Doda and Kishtwar, with focus being on Khaderan forest. They said search operations are also underway in Keri, Bhattal and adjoining areas in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu district.

(With inputs from Rahi Kapoor)