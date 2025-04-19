Army orders probe after IGNOU professor claims assault by troops in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri Liaqat Ali, a professor at Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) in Delhi, sustained head injuries in the alleged assault near Laam village on Thursday night. A video showing him bleeding has since circulated on social media, drawing widespread attention and reactions.

Jammu:

The Indian Army has ordered an inquiry after a university professor alleged that he was assaulted by troops during a vehicle checking drive in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, officials said.

Police have also filed an FIR against unidentified army personnel in connection with the incident that has now turned political.



Liaqat Ali, who works as a professor at the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) in Delhi, suffered head injuries in the alleged assault near the Laam village on Thursday night. A video surfaced on social media showing Ali bleeding, prompting widespread reactions.

According to officials, an FIR has been lodged at the Nowshera Police Station under Sections 126(2) (wrongful restraint) and 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and a thorough investigation is underway.

Professor tried to snatch weapons: Army

In a statement, the Army said it had received intelligence regarding a possible terrorist movement in a vehicle in the sensitive border area and was conducting a search operation.

"Preliminary information suggests that the individual attempted to snatch weapons from the soldiers during the check, leading to a scuffle. However, an inquiry has been initiated. If any personnel are found guilty of misconduct, strict action will follow as per the law," it said.

The army emphasised its commitment to the highest standards of professionalism and discipline during counter-terrorism operations and urged the public to cooperate for the region’s safety.

Professor claims ITBP soldier brother also thrashed

Ali was reportedly returning to Kalakote with his relatives, some of whom are serving in the Indian Army and ITBP, after attending a pre-wedding ceremony when the incident occurred.

Speaking to reporters, Ali recounted, "I was sitting inside the vehicle when army personnel asked for my ID. As a matter of respect, I stepped out to show it, but they started hitting me with their weapons.". He added that his younger brother, an ITBP personnel, was also knocked down.

Ali posted on X, expressing his deep dismay: "I’ve always been proud of my family’s service in the forces. But what I faced last night shook that pride. I was assaulted without question, without reason… hit on the head by those I once trusted blindly."

He added, “If the system wants, it can 'encounter' anyone—without evidence, trial or justice. The real question now is—has justice become the privilege of the uniform alone?”

Ali received stitches and underwent several medical tests at Government Medical College in Jammu.

The incident drew swift condemnation from PDP president and former J-K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, who urged the army to take swift and strict action. “Such individuals tarnish the image of a respected institution with their unacceptable and high-handed behaviour,” she posted.

Former BJP J-K president Ravinder Raina also responded, assuring the professor of justice. "The law of the land is supreme, and no one is above it. Those responsible will face consequences," he said.