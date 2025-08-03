Jammu and Kashmir: Ancient Hindu idols unearthed during excavation in Anantnag district Officials from the Jammu and Kashmir Department of Archives, Archaeology, and Museums subsequently visited the site following the discovery. The recovered artefacts are set to be transferred to the SPS Museum in Srinagar, where they will undergo material analysis and carbon dating.

Anantnag:

Ancient Hindu idols, including several Shivlings, were discovered during an excavation in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. The artifacts surfaced while the Public Works Department (PWD) was carrying out renovation work on a spring at Karkoot Nag in the Salia area of Aishmuqam, located about 16 km from the district headquarters.

Idols with engraved deities found

Officials stated that multiple stone idols, some bearing engravings of Hindu deities, were recovered from the sacred pond at the site. Local labourers working on the restoration project unearthed the relics during digging.

Experts step in for preservation

In response to the find, officials from the Jammu and Kashmir Department of Archives, Archaeology, and Museums visited the site. The recovered items will be transported to the SPS Museum in Srinagar for material analysis and carbon dating to determine their age and historical context.

Links to the Karkoota dynasty

The site holds deep significance for the Kashmiri Pandit community, many of whom associate it with the ancient Karkoota dynasty. A local Pandit suggested that the presence of such idols indicates that a temple may have once existed at the site, or the artifacts might have been preserved there intentionally.

Community appeals for temple reconstruction

The discovery has prompted calls from the local community to safeguard the site and rebuild a temple. “We believe there was once a temple here. Now that sacred items have been recovered, we urge the government to construct a new temple and reinstall the Shivlings,” a local Kashmiri Pandit said.

Cultural and archaeological significance

The discovery not only revives interest in the region's rich heritage but could also shed new light on religious and dynastic histories in Kashmir. With research and preservation underway, the site may soon be recognised as a valuable historical and spiritual landmark.'