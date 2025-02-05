Amit Shah reviews J-K security situation, directs security agencies to step up fight against terrorism

Follow us on Image Source : PIB Amit Shah chairs a high-level review meeting on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir

J-K security situation: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday chaired a high-level review meeting on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in New Delhi and directed all security agencies to step up the fight against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir with the goal of achieving 'zero infiltration'.

Zero infiltration goal

During the meeting, the Home Minister said that the ecosystem of terror in the Union Territory has been weakened due to the sustained and coordinated efforts of the Narendra Modi government. "The government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to completely wipe out terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir. Due to the sustained and coordinated efforts of the Modi government, the terrorism ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir has been significantly weakened," he said.

He directed all security agencies to step up the fight against terrorism by aiming for the 'zero infiltration' goal and asked all security agencies to take more stringent action on infiltration and acts of terror with a ruthless approach. "Our goal should be to uproot the existence of terrorists," he said.

Shah said that the narco network is providing support to infiltrators and terrorists to carry out their activities. He said that there is a need to take prompt action against terror funding from the proceeds of the narcotics trade with alacrity and rigour.

He directed the agencies to make new appointments in the posts of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in view of the timely implementation of the new criminal laws.

Shah emphasised the Modi government's 'policy of zero tolerance' against terrorism to achieve the goal of a terrorism-free Jammu and Kashmir. He directed all security agencies to remain vigilant and continue to work in synergy to eliminate terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. The Home Minister appreciated the efforts of the security agencies for significant improvement in all parameters of the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah holds two back-to-back meeting

The Home Minister conducted a review of the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir with senior officials from the Army, police, paramilitary forces, and other agencies during two consecutive meetings held on Tuesday and Wednesday. This marks the first time that the Home Minister has had such in-depth discussions on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir over two consecutive days.

The meeting was attended by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director of Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, DGP Nalin Prabhat, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and other top army, police and civil officials.

The meetings were convened following a terror attack in the Kulgam district of South Kashmir, in which ex-serviceman Manzoor Ahmad Wagay was killed, and his wife and niece were injured.

