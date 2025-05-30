Amit Shah to meet affected families in Poonch today, chairs meeting on 'Amarnath Yatra' security Amit Shah in Jammu and Kashmir: Home Minister will visit religious sites and interact with BSF personnel stationed in the area. Poonch witnessed the highest number of civilian deaths- 14 out of 28- during Pakistani shelling and drone attacks between May 7 and May 10.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah affirmed the government’s commitment to providing comprehensive support and security for 'Amarnath Yatra' pilgrims, stating that all necessary arrangements will be made to ensure a safe and seamless pilgrimage. Chairing a high-level security review meeting on Thursday night (May 29) in Jammu, Shah directed security forces to remain on high alert and ensure the smooth conduct of the annual pilgrimage.

“Chaired a review meeting for the Amarnath Pilgrimage and evaluated the security arrangements and preparedness meant for the pilgrims. Instructed to maintain utmost vigilance and ensure seamless completion of the sacred journey,” Shah posted on X.

Amit Shah to meet affected families in Poonch

On Friday (May 30), the Home Minister is scheduled to visit Poonch district to meet families affected by recent Pakistani shelling. This will be Amikt Shah's third visit to Jammu and Kashmir since April 6 and first after the Indian armed forces struck terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) early May 7 in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead on April 22.

The officials said Shah will interact with shelling-hit families during his visit to Poonch today. He will also visit religious sites and interact with BSF personnel stationed in the area. Poonch witnessed the highest number of civilian deaths- 14 out of 28- during Pakistani shelling and drone attacks between May 7 and May 10.

After conducting a three-day tour on April 6, Shah again visited Kashmir on April 23, a day after the Pahalgam attack. Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and senior officials from the army, police and paramilitary forces attended the review meeting last night.

Shah’s visit marks his first trip to Jammu and Kashmir following Operation Sindoor. Upon his arrival on Thursday evening, security across the region was tightened.

When Amarnath Yatra will commence?

The annual Amarnath Yatra is scheduled to commence on July 3 (Thursday) and conclude on August 9 (Saturday). To bolster security for the Yatra, the Centre has ordered the deployment of 581 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), comprising approximately 42,000 personnel. Out of these, 424 companies will be directly deployed in Jammu and Kashmir, while others, including 80 companies previously assigned during Operation Sindoor, will be repositioned to secure the pilgrimage routes, key locations, and the city of Srinagar.