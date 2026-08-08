Amarnath Yatra suspended from Jammu amid heavy rainfall; showers to continue till August 11

Jammu:

The Shri Amarnath Yatra has been suspended from Jammu as a safety precaution amid the heavy rainfall in the region, which is expected to continue for next few days, said officials on Saturday, who also noted that there has been a decline in arrivals of pilgrims.

They said the situation and the weather will be analysed before pilgrims are allowed to continue their yatra from the Jammu base. Officials also stated that no new batch of pilgrims has left from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp for the Kashmir Valley this morning.

Over 4.75 lakh pilgrims have visited the holy cave of Amarnath Shrine so far since the yatra commenced on July 3. The yatra will conclude on August 28, coinciding with the festival of Raksha Bandhan.

More showers till August 11, alert issued

According to the meteorological department, heavy to very rainfall will continue in the Jammu region till August 11, particularly in isolated parts. It also said that flash floods and landslides could also be triggered by the heavy rainfall till Tuesday, urging people to remain cautious.

But despite the rainfall, the traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway (NH) has been continuing smoothly, officials said.

J-K CM urges commuters to remain patient

With the heavy rainfall continuing, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has urged commuters to remain patient on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. He said the situation is being monitored continuously and traffic is being cleared at the earliest where landslides were triggered by the rains.

"I am aware that this is the fruit season. People want their produce to reach the markets before it perishes. At the same time, the Amarnath Yatra is also underway, which has resulted in certain restrictions on the highway. Nevertheless, fruit-laden trucks are being given priority. Petroleum tankers coming from Jammu are also being accorded priority to ensure that there is no shortage of essential supplies," Abdullah told reporters at Peera in Ramban district on Friday.

"It is encouraging that a large number of pilgrims have visited the holy cave shrine this year and all of them have returned safely so far. We hope that even more pilgrims will come and complete their pilgrimage successfully," the chief minister added.

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