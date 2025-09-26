AIIMS Jammu becomes first govt-run hospital to provide genomic tests at affordable rates across India The AIIMS Jammu-4baseCare centre was inaugurated by Union MoS Science & Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on February 2, 2025. It became operationalised in June this year.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jammu has become the first government-operated hospital in India that will provide the state-of-the-art genomic testing services across the country at affordable price. This is a part of a collaborative effort between the AIIMS Jammu and the healthtech company 4baseCare, which is a firm backed by Infosys.

The AIIMS Jammu-4baseCare centre was inaugurated by Union MoS Science & Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on February 2, 2025. It became operationalised in June this year. Since then, the centre has served patients from 17 states and union territories (UTs).

"Gene therapy promises individualised management of disease for each patient. Even if two individuals suffer from the same condition—be it cancer, kidney disease, or any other ailment the treatment could differ in each case, guided by the individual's unique genetic makeup, pre-existing susceptibilities, and inherited vulnerabilities," Singh had said.

AIIMS Jammu-4baseCare Centre to cut advanced genomic tests for cancer down

Before the inauguration of this centre, advanced genomic tests for cancer were mostly sent abroad and people had to pay nearly Rs 3 lakh for them. However, the inauguration of this centre has reduced this cost to nearly one-fourth.

"India records a large number of inherited and rare disorders, making it critical for the Centre to address broader healthcare needs. With this expansion, the Centre will not only provide genomics-based differential diagnosis for rare and inherited diseases but also establish itself as a reference centre for India and neighbouring countries," said Dr Shakti Gupta, who is the chief executive officer (CEO) and executive director of AIIMS Jammu.

Meanwhile, Hitesh Goswami, CEO of 4baseCare, said: "This initiative shows how Indian innovation can effectively tackle domestic health challenges while matching global standards. India is rapidly emerging as a global leader in precision medicine an approach that tailors healthcare to each individual's unique genetic blueprint rather than a one-size-fits-all solution."