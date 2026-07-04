8 officials suspended, authors banned as J-K L-G orders probe over books 'glorifying' separatism

Srinagar:

The Jammu and Kashmir School Education Department on Saturday suspended eight of its officials following instructions from Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha over content related to separatism in two books procured for government school libraries in the union territory (UT).

Additionally, contractual staff was also removed and the administration ordered an inquiry over the 'objectionable content' in the books.

The two books are Personalities and Legends of J&K, authored by Dr Hilal Ahmad and Mr Santosh Meena; and Dr Sushant Giri's Great Personalities of Jammu and Kashmir. The first book is published by Jammu's Oberoi Book Service, while the second comes from Delhi's Aurora Prakashan.

The eight officials have been suspended with immediate effect under terms of Rule 31(1)(a) Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956. They will remain attached with the administrative department of the School Education Department, though.

Who are the eight suspended officials?

Fazil Imran Saddiqui, Coordinator Library, Samagra Shiksha

Gurjeet Singh, Assistant Coordinator, Samagra Shiksha

Sanjeev Sharma, Principal GHSS, Kore Pannu

Shazia Kouser, Academic Officer, SCERT Jammu

Imtiyaz Ahmad Mir, Lecturer BHSS Wathoora Budgam

Niranjan Sharma, Lecturer GHSS Badhat Kishtwar

Renu Mengi, Lecturer DIET Jammu

Rajmohini, Lecturer GGHSS Poonch

Sinha's order stated that around 123 copies of the first book were supplied to Jammu, Ramban and Udhampur districts. Similarly, around 128 copies of the second book were supplied to Jammu and Baramulla districts. The books contained "highly inappropriate content" over separatism, prompting Sinha to order an inquiry.

Authors, publishers banned and blacklisted

The order stated that Power Development Department's Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Ashwani Kumar has been appointed as the Inquiry Officer, who would submit his report within 30 days. The authors and publishers have also been banned and blacklisted, the order stated.

"It has come to the notice of the department that these books have highly inappropriate content, it is quite evident that there was serious negligence, dereliction of duty and lack of proper due diligence was carried out by the members of the Sub Committee Series 4 and Supervisory Officers while recommending such books which contained content related to separatism which has potential for creating law and order situations," Sinha's order read.

ALSO READ - Amarnath Yatra begins; here's how to register, which route to take and what to carry | All you need to know