12 bikers, SUV driver fined Rs 1.70 lakh over illegal off-roading in Ladakh, LG calls for responsible tourism

Leh:

In a major crackdown against illegal off-roading in protected wildlife areas, the Ladakh administration has slapped a fine of Rs 1.70 lakh on a group of bikers and an SUV driver in two separate incidents, with Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena urging people to be mindful of ecological sensitve areas in the region while visiting such tourist places.

A total of 12 bikers were fined Rs 10,000 each, while an SUV driver was fined Rs 50,000 over off-roading activities near two lakes in Ladakh which are under the protected category.

Notably, 100 ex-servicemen have been deployed in the Environment Protection Force at the LG's initiative to safeguard Ladakh's ecosystem.

12 bikers caught near Tso Moriri Lake

On July 4, 2026, Wildlife Department officials apprehended 12 bikers associated with the Gurugram-based tour operator "Wanderon Experiences Pvt. Ltd." while they were illegally off-roading in an ecologically sensitive zone of the Changthang Wildlife Sanctuary near Tso Moriri Lake.

The investigation revealed that all the bikers had violated Section 29 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Subsequently, the matter was settled under Section 54, and a total fine of Rs. 1.20 lakh was collected from the 12 bikers.

Off-roading near Pangong Lake

Earlier, on June 30, 2026, during a routine patrol near Maan village, close to Pangong Lake, the Forest Department intercepted a Mahindra XUV 3XO (bearing a Uttar Pradesh registration number) for illegal off-roading within a protected area.

The vehicle was seized under Section 50 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and a fine of Rs. 50,000 was imposed on the driver, a resident of Meerut (Uttar Pradesh). The vehicle was released after the fine was paid.

LG's appeal to tourists

LG VK Saxena stated that Ladakh's mountains, lakes, rivers, and wildlife are an invaluable heritage belonging not just to the local people, but to the entire nation.

He said, "We welcome every tourist visiting Ladakh, but we urge everyone to enjoy the natural beauty and wildlife responsibly and to refrain from any activity that harms the environment or protected habitats. While promoting tourism, the administration will strictly enforce the law against those who damage our natural heritage."

According to the administration, Ladakh has emerged as one of the country's most popular tourist destinations for bikers over the past few years. However, many tourists are engaging in off-roading within protected wildlife areas, wetlands, lakebanks, and sensitive natural habitats, causing serious harm to the fragile ecosystem and wildlife.

Also read: Ladakh LG Saxena unveils 100-day report card, highlights push for water security, green development