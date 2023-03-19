Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Your belly button tells a lot about your health, here's what you need to know

The belly button, also known as the navel, is a common part of the human anatomy that can reveal a lot about an individual's health. While it may seem like a small and insignificant part of the body, it has many uses beyond just being a scar from where the umbilical cord was attached. Here is what your belly button tells a lot about your health:

Infection: When your belly button becomes red, swollen, and painful, it could be a sign of an infection. An infection can be caused by a variety of microorganisms such as bacteria, fungi, or yeast, which can find their way into the navel and cause inflammation. If left untreated, the infection can spread to other areas of the body and potentially cause more severe health complications.

Hernia: An "outie" belly button can indicate a hernia, which is a condition where an internal organ pushes through a weak spot in the abdominal wall. This type of belly button can also occur in people who are overweight or pregnant. A protruding belly button can also indicate a condition known as ascites, which is a buildup of fluid in the abdomen.

Omphalitis: Omphalitis is a type of infection that affects the belly button, and it is most commonly seen in newborns and young children. This condition can cause a range of symptoms, including redness, swelling, and discharge from the belly button. If left untreated, omphalitis can lead to serious complications, including sepsis, a potentially life-threatening condition that occurs when an infection spreads throughout the body.

To clean your belly button, you can use a gentle soap and warm water. Use a soft cloth or cotton swab to gently clean the area, being careful not to insert anything into the belly button. If you notice any signs of infection or inflammation, such as redness, swelling, or pain, it is important to seek medical attention right away.

