Doctor explains why even ‘fit-looking’ young professionals are at risk of early diabetes Young professionals are developing diabetes earlier than their parents due to long sitting hours, irregular meals, stress, poor sleep and erratic eating habits. Dr Rituja Ugalmugle explains why even slim, active-looking individuals are at risk and how simple habits can prevent early-onset diabetes.

New Delhi:

It’s becoming one of the most worrying health trends of the decade: young professionals in their 20s and early 30s being diagnosed with diabetes far earlier than the generation before them. They may look active, appear “fit,” or even hit the gym, but their blood sugar tells a very different story.

According to Dr Rituja Ugalmugle, today’s work culture and lifestyle habits are pushing the body towards insulin resistance at a much younger age. And the reasons go far beyond weight.

A lifestyle completely different from their parents

The previous generation moved more, slept better and followed predictable eating routines. Young urban professionals, on the other hand, often juggle long sitting hours, late nights, caffeine-heavy days, skipped meals and constant stress.

This mix creates the perfect environment for insulin resistance, a condition where the body struggles to use insulin effectively, eventually leading to diabetes. Even those who appear slim are not spared because the issue is metabolic, not cosmetic.

How modern work culture is speeding up the problem

Most young adults spend hours glued to screens, whether in meetings, on laptops, or during commutes. Minimal movement means the glucose from their meals never gets used effectively. Add skipped breakfasts, multiple coffees and stressful deadlines, and the pancreas gets pushed to work overtime.

Over months and years, this reduces insulin sensitivity and quietly raises blood sugar levels, often without symptoms.

The myth: “If I’m not overweight, I won’t get diabetes”

Dr Ugalmugle calls this one of the biggest misconceptions. Lean diabetes is becoming increasingly common, particularly among Indians who tend to store fat around vital organs even when they look slim.

Low muscle mass, high visceral fat, genetics, stress and irregular routines can all trigger insulin resistance, no extra weight required.

Sleep and stress: invisible drivers of early diabetes

Both sleep deprivation and chronic stress disrupt the body’s hormonal rhythm. Poor sleep increases cravings and weakens the body’s ability to process glucose. Meanwhile, stress pushes cortisol levels up, prompting the liver to release more sugar into the bloodstream.

For young professionals, this combination is almost daily, which is why metabolic imbalance shows up much earlier than expected.

Food habits that make things worse

Ordering food often, eating oversized portions, late dinners, sugary drinks, weekend bingeing and irregular meal times all cause sharp sugar spikes. The body thrives on consistency, but modern routines rarely offer that.

This constant up-and-down forces the pancreas to work harder, pushing young adults closer to diabetes even without realising it.

Warning signs young professionals should watch for

These early symptoms usually appear before diabetes is diagnosed:

constant tiredness

low energy after meals

frequent hunger

cravings for sugar

brain fog

increased thirst

unexplained belly fat

These are the body’s first hints that insulin resistance has begun.

Practical steps to prevent early diabetes

The solution doesn’t lie in extreme diets or strict routines; it lies in small, consistent habits:

eat meals at regular times

add protein to every meal

take a 10-minute walk after eating

limit late-night work

aim for 7–8 hours of sleep

manage stress actively through breaks, deep breathing or movement

These seemingly simple habits protect metabolic health far better than short-term fixes.

