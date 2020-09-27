Yoga tips to deal with side-effects of coronavirus by Swami Ramdev

The outbreak of the deadly coronavirus is increasing worldwide. Millions of people have been infected with Covid-19 across the country. This deadly pandemic greatly affects your body. Even after winning the battle with coronavirus, it has effects on your body. This virus makes your body weak. The side effects of coronavirus can be cured with the help of yoga asanas and home remedies. Learn from Swami Ramdev, some yoga tips and home remedies to remove the side effects of the coronavirus.

Surya Namaskar- Do 5 minutes daily for increased immunity:

Helpful in increasing energy level

Increases immunity

Digestive system is better

Body gets flexibility

Memory is strong

Effective for weight gain

Detoxifies the body

Skin glows

Stress relieves

Benefits of headstand

Stress and anxiety go away

Builds confidence, patience and fearlessness

Bhstrika - Will strengthen lungs and keep heart healthy

Performing this pranayama daily is considered good for hypertension, asthma, heart disease, TV, tumors, BP, liver cirrhosis, sinus, any kind of energy and lungs.

By doing bhastrika, the level of oxygen in the body increases. Due to which cancer cells die.

Benefits of Kapalbhati:

The problem of heart blockage can be overcome by doing Kapalbhati daily in the morning and evening.

Keeps the mind calm.

Removes thyroid problems remotely.

Kapalbhati is helpful in getting rid of cigarette addiction.

People who get addicted to cigarette smoking block their lungs. With the help of Kapalbhati, one can correct lung blockage.

Kapalbhati cures chronic liver, chronic kidney and fatty liver problems.

It is also helpful to overcome the problem of hepatitis.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage