Yoga for Structural Imbalance | Swami Ramdev shares yoga asanas, home remedies & acupressure points

Swami Ramdev shares yoga asanas, home remedies and acupressure points for treating the structural imbalance of the body and further get rid of diseases caused by it.

New Delhi Published on: July 28, 2020 10:18 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV

Every person wants to live a happy and healthy life but maintaining a fit body isn't easy. The reason can be a poor lifestyle or odd working hours. This causes a structural imbalance in the body which further causes many diseases. These structural imbalances can occur in any part of the body such as back, waist, shoulders, hands and feet. Due to this structural imbalance, the body becomes vulnerable to many diseases. These diseases include cervical, spondylitis, colitis, digestion problems etc. Swami Ramdev shares yoga asanas, home remedies and acupressure points for treating the structural imbalance of the body.

Diseases caused by structural imbalance

  • Parkinson disease
  • Cervical
  • Spondylitis
  • Colitis
  • Sexual disorder
  • Autoimmune disease
  • Spinal cord injury
  • Digestion problems

Structural imbalance points

  • Elbow
  • Neck
  • Shoulders
  • Wrist
  • Spine
  • Hip bone
  • Knees
  • Heels

How structural imbalance worsens

  • Can get worse while kicking a bike
  • It worsens when you sit and sleep in wrong position
  • By lifting a heavy bucket of water
  • Excess of sexual desire
  • Sudden brake or push while traveling
  • Sitting on thick mattresses deteriorates the balance
  • From weight lifting

Yoga asanas for Structural Imbalance

Swami Ramdev suggests doing mandukasana, padhastasyasana, bhujangasana, tadasana, vrakshasana, ardh chakrasana, vrajasana, garudasana, pawanmuktasana and setu bandhasana to treat the structural imbalance.

Acupressure Points

Swami Ramdev suggests pressing the middle part of the right hand to treat the structural imbalance. He also suggests putting 3-4 pieces of chana dal in the middle of the hand and fix it there with tape. Watch the video-

