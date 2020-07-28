Image Source : INDIA TV Yoga for Structural Imbalance | Swami Ramdev shares yoga asanas, home remedies & acupressure points

Every person wants to live a happy and healthy life but maintaining a fit body isn't easy. The reason can be a poor lifestyle or odd working hours. This causes a structural imbalance in the body which further causes many diseases. These structural imbalances can occur in any part of the body such as back, waist, shoulders, hands and feet. Due to this structural imbalance, the body becomes vulnerable to many diseases. These diseases include cervical, spondylitis, colitis, digestion problems etc. Swami Ramdev shares yoga asanas, home remedies and acupressure points for treating the structural imbalance of the body.

Diseases caused by structural imbalance

Parkinson disease

Cervical

Spondylitis

Colitis

Sexual disorder

Autoimmune disease

Spinal cord injury

Digestion problems

Structural imbalance points

Elbow

Neck

Shoulders

Wrist

Spine

Hip bone

Knees

Heels

How structural imbalance worsens

Can get worse while kicking a bike

It worsens when you sit and sleep in wrong position

By lifting a heavy bucket of water

Excess of sexual desire

Sudden brake or push while traveling

Sitting on thick mattresses deteriorates the balance

From weight lifting

Yoga asanas for Structural Imbalance

Swami Ramdev suggests doing mandukasana, padhastasyasana, bhujangasana, tadasana, vrakshasana, ardh chakrasana, vrajasana, garudasana, pawanmuktasana and setu bandhasana to treat the structural imbalance.

Swami Ramdev shares yoga asanas which are very effective in improving the balance of the body. He suggests doing tadasana, vrakshasana and others.@yogrishiramdev @J_Paatni @TheHussainRizvi

Acupressure Points

Swami Ramdev suggests pressing the middle part of the right hand to treat the structural imbalance. He also suggests putting 3-4 pieces of chana dal in the middle of the hand and fix it there with tape. Watch the video-

