Yoga for pregnant women | Swami Ramdev shares yoga asanas for second and third trimester

In today's time, because of poor lifestyle and eating habits, many women face complications during pregnancy. The chances of normal delivery have become very less and many women undergo operations during childbirth. Even if the delivery is normal, women face many problems and take time to recover from them. According to Swami Ramdev, pregnant women can perform yoga asanas for 7 months. This will keep both the mother and the child healthy. Along with this, women will get rid of diseases and problems occurring during pregnancy.

Pranayamas for Pregnant women

According to Swami Ramdev, every pregnant woman must do pranayamas and deep breathing until the third trimester. This makes the child as well as the mother healthy and ensures proper blood circulation in the body. However, pregnant women should perform pranayamas very slowly. Hr suggests doing kapalbhati, anumlom vilom and bhramari for good physical and mental health.

Yoga asanas for Pregnant Women- Second Trimester

Swami Ramdev suggests doing vajrasana, marjari asanas and bhadrasana during the second trimester. These asanas improve the flexibility of the shoulders and the neck in the spine. It also tones the reproductive organs.

Yoga asanas for Pregnant Women- Third Trimester

In the third trimester, women should do vakrasana, utkatasna and konasana to keep the child healthy. It also ensure a normal delivery.

Tie this herb for normal delivery

According to Swami Ramdev, tying the root of the apamarg near the navel on the waist leads to normal delivery. This herb is used for inflammation and is a blood purifier.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage