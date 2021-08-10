Yoga For Children | Swami Ramdev shares ways to sharpen kids' minds and strengthen memory

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Swami Ramdev shares ways to sharpen kids' minds and strengthen memory

Every parent wants their kids to have a sharp memory and a strong mind. With online classes and no physical activity in the last one and a half years due to covid lockdown, children have started to feel lazier. According to research, children who do yoga have more memory storage capacity. Not only yoga but also Ayurveda sharpens the memory of children. Let's know from Swami Ramdev how Yogasanas and Ayurveda help in sharpening the minds of children.

Do these yogasanas daily to strengthen the mind of children-

Swami Ramdev suggests doing yogasanas like Mandukasana, Shashakasana, vakrasana, bhujangasana, gomukhasana, sarvangasana, markatsana and pawanmuktsana. These yogasanas help improve the blood circulation in the body which further brings stability to the mind. It also sharpens the memory other than keeping the body fit and healthy.

Swami Ramdev also suggests doing yogic jogging, sukshma vyayama and surya namaskar. They make the body flexible by reducing fat and are beneficial for chest and arm muscles. Also, they increase energy levels by detoxing the body.

Do these Pranayamas to keep body and mind healthy-

Kapalbhati

Bhastrika

Bhramari

anulom vilom

Ujjayi

Sheetla

Sheetkari

