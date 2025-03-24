World Tuberculosis Day 2025: Practice these simple lifestyle changes to lower the risk of TB Observe World Tuberculosis Day 2025 by taking proactive steps towards a healthier lifestyle. Practice these simple yet effective changes to reduce your risk of contracting tuberculosis. Learn how to protect yourself and your loved ones from TB.

Tuberculosis is a serious lung infection caused by germs that spread via the air. Despite advances in medical therapy to cure tuberculosis, prevention remains the best strategy. Dr. Shweta Bansal, Senior Consultant & Unit Head, Respiratory Disease and Sleep Medicine, Artemis Hospitals, explains that improving your immune system and making simple changes to your lifestyle can reduce your risk of tuberculosis.

1. Strong immune system with a healthy diet

A strong immune system helps the body fight TB. Protein foods such as eggs, fish, and nuts facilitate tissue repair. Vitamin C in citrus fruits enhances immunity, and vitamin D from sunlight enhances lung strength. Foods rich in zinc, such as lentils, aid immune responses. Avoid processed foods and added sugars.

2. Improve air quality around you

TB is transmitted in the air, particularly in poorly ventilated spaces. Having windows open facilitates fresh air circulation. Avoid crowded places with poor ventilation. Indoor plants or air purifiers enhance air quality. Wearing a mask in high-risk environments such as hospitals or public transport minimizes exposure to TB bacteria.

3. Maintain good hygiene

Proper hygiene lowers TB risk by not allowing bacteria to spread. Wash hands frequently, particularly before eating or touching the face. Cough or sneeze with your mouth covered. Stay away from close contact with people with chronic coughs. Clean commonly touched surfaces in the home and workplace to lower infection risk.

4. Get enough sleep and manage stress

Not sleeping enough and having too much stress can weaken your immune system, so you will be more susceptible to getting ill. Sleep well each day. Minimize stress through meditation, yoga, or deep breathing. Engage in hobbies or light exercises to relax your mind and remain healthy.

5. Avoid smoking and limit alcohol consumption

Smoking destroys lung tissue and increases the risk of tuberculosis. E-cigarettes and vaping also reduce lung strength. Quitting smoking or reducing tobacco usage can protect your lungs. Avoid secondhand smoking exposure, which can be just as harmful. Limiting alcohol intake improves immunological function and lowers the risk of tuberculosis infection.

6. Stay Physically Active

Regular exercise increases immunity and lung health. Brisk walking for 30 minutes a day is effective in increasing blood flow. Deep breathing exercises make the lungs stronger and more capable of withstanding attacks from infections. Mild exercises such as yoga or cycling also enhance overall fitness, reducing the risk of TB and other lung diseases.

In essence, preventing TB is simple with small daily adjustments. Eat nutritious food, practice good hygiene, exercise daily, and don't smoke or drink. Be aware, take precautions, and guard your lungs to remain safe.

