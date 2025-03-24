World Tuberculosis Day 2025: Know how diet plays an important role in treatment and recovery Malnutrition affects the progression and treatment outcomes of tuberculosis (TB). Thus, it is important to know how a healthy diet helps in recovering from tuberculosis.

A healthy diet is paramount for patients to recover from tuberculosis. A diet rich in protein helps build immunity against the tubercle bacilli and provides important support in healing. It also provides a natural source of vitamins and micronutrients which help in better tolerance of anti-tubercular therapy. Malnutrition is one of the important risk factors that lead to the development of tuberculosis. When we spoke to Dr Rishabh Raj, Consultant of Chest Medicine and Critical Care, at K J Somaiya Hospital & Research Centre, he said that a poor nutritional intake results in lower immunity, which can make the patient prone to developing the disease and slow recovery.

What specific nutrients and dietary practices can support the immune system and improve recovery from TB?

High protein intake is a must for patients suffering from tuberculosis with a recommended protein intake of 1 gram per kilogram of body weight per day.

The diet should contain eggs, white meat and fish for people who consume non-vegetarian food.

Red meat should be consumed in moderation as it can result in increased uric acid levels which leads to side effects with the anti-tubercular medications.

For vegetarians, the diet should be rich in green leafy vegetables, pulses, soya, and cottage cheese.

People can also consider taking vitamin supplementation in the form of multivitamin tablets with special emphasis on vitamin B6.

Patients are not able to consume a lot of food at once due to the ongoing anti-tubercular therapy. Thus they are counselled to have small but frequent meals which are rich in protein and nutrients.

Alcohol and smoking should be strictly avoided during treatment.

How can nutritional interventions be integrated into TB treatment programs to enhance patient-treatment outcomes?

As we practice in our hospital, patients suffering from tuberculosis are provided with protein powder along with anti-tubercular therapy to supplement the increased protein requirement. This practice can be implemented at all centres. All patients should be counselled about the need for a healthy diet and to focus on consuming protein-rich food at frequent intervals. This practice should be reinforced on every visit.

