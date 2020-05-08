Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THALASSEMIA.MAJ World Thalassemia Day 2020: Symptoms, Causes, Treatment; Everything you should know

Thalassemia is a genetic blood disorder that is caused when there are fewer red blood cells and less hemoglobin than required in the body. It can cause many diseases like anemia, leaving you fatigued and making your immunity very weak. Hemoglobin is required by the body as it enables red blood cells (RBSs) to carry the oxygen to different parts of the body. Treatment is the only way to go about it. If you have mild Thalassemia, no treatment is required and the person can be healed by taking a few precautions naturally. In case, you have more severe forms of Thalassemia, you would require regular blood transfusions. So, it is very important to choose a healthy diet and regular exercise to keep Thalassemia at bay.

Symptoms of Thalassemia

Thalassemia signs and symptoms depend on the severity of your condition. While the symptoms can be common, it is advised to visit a doctor for evaluation before taking any kind of medication of your own. The common signs and symptoms of Thalassemia include-

Fatigue Weakness Pale or yellowish skin Facial bone deformities Slow growth Abdominal swelling Dark urine Poor appetite

Causes of Thalassemia

Thalassemia is a genetic blood disorder, which is caused by mutations in the DNA of cells that make hemoglobin. It is transferred from parents and you cannot catch it the way you catch a cold or flu. There are two types of Thalassemia. Hemoglobin molecules are made of two proteins called alpha and beta. You require both to make hemoglobin that helps circulate oxygen in the body. In case you lack alpha molecules, you suffer from Alpha Thalassemia, and in In case of beta molecule deficiency, you suffer from Beta-Thalassemia.

Treatment/Prevention of Thalassemia

Early diagnosis can help a great deal in preventing the defective hemoglobin gene to transfer from parents to the child. In most cases, Thalassemia can be prevented by taking the help of a genetic counselor for guidance. A reproductive technology diagnosis helps in treating Thalassemia. It screens the embryo in its early stage for genetic mutation combined with in vitro fertilisation. This results in parents carrying the defective hemoglobin gene have healthy babies.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage