World's smallest skin cancer 'almost invisible spot' detected under woman's eye | Photo

Dermatologists in the US have detected the world's smallest skin cancer, measuring just 0.65 mm. The shocking discovery was made by a team of dermatologists from the Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) when a woman visited a skin care specialist. Concerned about a red spot underneath her eye for years, the woman visited the dermatologist, when the tiny cancer was discovered with high-tech non-invasive technology.

While examining Christy Staats' skin, the dermatologist saw another blemish on the same right cheek. Reportedly, the spot under the woman's eye was measured 0.65 millimeters or 0.025 inches, almost invisible to human eye. It was identified as melanoma, the deadliest type of skin cancer.

Even after visiting multiple doctors to get her tiny skin spot underneath her eye examined, Christy Staats, was still worried about the growth. Later, she visited Dr Alexander Witkowski, an assistant professor of dermatology at the OHSU School of Medicine. "During COVID, I started to think about my health a little more. I have a magnifying mirror in my bathroom and noticed the spot I was worried about was way bigger and had a 'leg' on it. I set up an appointment to get it looked at," Ms Staats was quoted as saying by OHSU website.

The spot was so tiny that it has been awarded a Guinness World Record, according to the university. While the discovery was made in January, the certificate was awarded on May 1, when a judge from came to OHSU to award each team member a certificate for their newly-earned record. To identify this micro-skin cancer, Alexander Witkowski used a combination of dermoscopy — an examination of skin lesions with a dermatoscope — and Reflectance Confocal Microscopy, which is an imaging tool that helps clinicians monitor and diagnose skin lesions without needing to cut into the skin.

Also, Dr Alexander Witkowski said the finding meant that the melanoma could be treated before it spread. The woman said she is grateful to doctors as melanoma was detected before it could grow further.

