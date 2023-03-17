Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK World Sleep Day 2023: Discover effective ways to overcome insomnia and achieve restful sleep

World Sleep Day 2023: It is observed on March 17 to spread awareness about the value of getting adequate sleep and bring to light various sleep-related issues. Yet, the awareness of insomnia, one of the most significant sleep-related issues, is largely unknown. Amid an increasingly stressful environment, more and more people have reported having difficulties falling asleep. As sleep deprivation can have an impact on one's diet, productivity at work, and general health, it is crucial to start giving our sleep more importance.

So, let us have a look at some effective ways to overcome insomnia and achieve restful nights:

Lifestyle change: A number of lifestyle changes, including improving dietary practices, adhering to excellent sleep hygiene, avoiding stimulants, creating daily routines, and exercising regularly, have been shown to improve health and the sleep cycle.

Address psychological factors: To effectively manage insomnia, it is important to address underlying psychological factors, such as stress, anxiety, and depression, that can interrupt your sleep cycle frequently.

Behavioral medicinal practices: The behavioral medicine strategies like breathing exercises, meditation, and mindfulness, together with herbal remedies like L-theanine, GABA, passionflower, and adaptogens like ashwagandha, are beneficial for treating insomnia.

Acupuncture: Acupuncture, a form of alternative medicine, has been shown to effectively treat insomnia by targeting specific points on the body. This can lead to the release of opioid peptides, resulting in sedative and analgesic effects.

Eliminate stimulants and alcohol: Avoid alcohol and sleep-interfering stimulants like coffee and nicotine. Caffeine's stimulatory effects can linger for up to 24 hours, making it difficult to fall asleep and wake up frequently. While alcohol may initially have a sedative effect, it can lead to disturbed sleep later in the night.

Latest Health News