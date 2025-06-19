World Sickle Cell Day 2025: What is Sickle Cell Anaemia? Doctor debunks myths about inherited blood disorders On World Sickle Cell Day 2025, doctors explain Sickle Cell Anemia, an inherited blood disorder causing abnormally shaped red blood cells. Experts debunk common myths, raising awareness about the condition's causes, symptoms, and management.

New Delhi:

Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) is a serious inherited blood disorder. However, in India, the problem goes well beyond the disease itself – there is also the stigma surrounding it and the misinformation around it. There is now a target for India to eliminate SCD by 2047, so we need to understand what this disease is and what it is not.

Understanding sickle cell disease

According to Dr Abhishek Raj, Senior Consultant & Head - Medical Oncology, Haematology & BMT, Sarvodaya Hospital, Sector-8, Faridabad, SCD occurs when an individual inherits an abnormal haemoglobin gene from both parents. This causes the red blood cells to become sickle-shaped. Sickled cells can obstruct blood flow and inhibit oxygen delivery within the body, and SCD is not infectious.

Common myths you should stop believing

1. “It’s a curse or a result of bad deeds”

This belief leads to stigma and loneliness. The truth is, SCD is merely a genetic disease – with no curses or folklore at play.

2. “There’s no treatment available”

Drugs such as hydroxyurea, analgesics and transfusions can be useful to alleviate the symptoms. Hydroxyurea has even been included now in India’s Essential Medicines List to create access. In selected cases, bone marrow transplant is a curative treatment option for patients.

3. “People with SCD can’t go to school or work”

Individuals with SCD can lead a normal life, access both work and education opportunities and pursue their dreams with the right treatment.

4. “Marriage and having children aren’t possible”

Genetic counselling can help couples understand the associated risks, and they can responsibly plan accordingly. Parents can enjoy parenthood with the right information.

Ways to prevent sickle cell anaemia

Get tested: If you live in or belong to a high-risk region, it is important for you to understand the sickle cell status of yourself and your family.

Start the conversation: Talk about Sickle Cell in an open manner with friends and family in your community – this is the first step in starting to change the stigma.

Support genetic counselling: Encourage people to get testing and counselling prior to marriage so people and families can make the best-informed decisions for their children.

Undergo treatment: Treatments such as bone marrow and stem cell transplants are at present the most effective procedures. Additionally, evolving approaches such as CRISPR-based gene editing also have the potential to provide better results.

With the right information, timely care, and transparent communication, people with SCD can live long, fulfilling and healthy lives. It begins with understanding – and knowing and letting go of the myths for timely diagnosis and consequent prevention. Sickle Cell disease only happens if both the parents are carriers of the sickle cell trait. Sickle cell trait is compatible with normal life. Marriage between two sickle-carrier parents has the risk of developing a child with sickle cell disease.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet

