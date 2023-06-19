World Sickle Cell Awareness Day 2023: Know symptoms, causes and prevention of this genetic blood disorder

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK World Sickle Cell Awareness Day 2023

People across the globe observe World Sickle Awareness Day on June 19 to raise awareness about sickle cell disease. It is a genetic blood disorder that causes various health complications. On December 22, 2008, World Sickle Cell Awareness Day originated during the United Nations General Assembly resolution and June 19 had been designated as the official day to raise awareness of the global health concern.

Sickle cell disease affects millions across the world, especially those who are of Mediterranean, South Asian, African and Middle Eastern descent. It is a major public health concern; thus, to raise awareness and to address the lack of understanding about the disease World Sickle Cell Day was established. To help people from not getting affected by the disease it is important to know what causes the disease, what are the symptoms and how it can be prevented.

Causes of Sickle Cell Disease

People inherit sickle cell disease from their biological parents. Sickle cell disease is caused by a change in the gene that indicates the body to make haemoglobin. And the red blood cells that take an abnormal sickle shape cause blockages in blood vessels. Red blood cells are round in shape and it takes sickle shape due to abnormal haemoglobin level that makes the RBSs hard and sticky.

Symptoms of Sickle Cell Disease

Anaemia: Sickle cell anaemia causes due to low haemoglobin levels. It is a severe form of sickle cell disease and it causes fatigue.

Low Immunity: Sickle cell disease increases the risk of infection by damaging the spleen.

Eye Problem: Sickle cell can cause vision problems as it disrupts the blood flow.

Body Ache: Sickle-shaped cells block the blood flow to the abdomen, chest and other parts of the body which leads to severe body aches.

Swelling: Sickle cell disease causes swelling in hands and feet due to blocked blood flow.

Prevention

If someone has sickle cell trait then that person must find good medical care for regular treatment to prevent the disease from becoming severe. Eating healthy, drinking a minimum of 10 glasses of water, getting vaccinated, doing exercises and paying attention to mental health can prevent one from getting affected by sickle cell disease.

