World Sexual Health Day 2025: STIs causes, warning signs and how to stay safe

Sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are infections that spread primarily through sexual contact. They can also be transmitted through non-sexual routes, such as from an infected mother to the newborn during pregnancy and childbirth, through blood products and tissue transfer. More than 30 microorganisms, viral, bacterial, protozoal, and parasitic organisms are associated with various STIs.

Taboos around sex, associated stigma, discrimination and hesitation in discussing sexual health pose a major barrier to accessing care. STIs significantly affect sexual and reproductive health, contributing to infertility, adverse pregnancy outcomes and various cancers.

Presentation of STI

According to Dr Abhilasha Kochhar, Senior Consultant – Microbiology and Molecular Biology, MD (Microbiology), Metropolis Healthcare Limited, the majority of cases of all STIs remain asymptomatic, which may cause them to go unattended. At times, presenting symptoms may include Oral or Genital ulcers, Vaginal, urethral or Anorectal discharge, Anal or Genital discharge, lower abdominal pain, Fever, rash or mucocutaneous erosions.

Absence of signs/symptoms does not rule out the possibility of an STI. An asymptomatic individual can still transmit infection to sexual partners and may develop long-term complications. Coinfections with more than one STI are also possible.

Factors contributing to the spread of STIs

Not every act of unprotected sex needs to result in STI/RTI transmission. STI transmission is influenced by sexual, behavioural & biological factors. Certain biological factors that influence transmission of STIs include age, sex, immune status of the host and virulence of the organism. Behavioural factors referred to include indulgence in risky behaviour like inconsistent or no condom use during sexual acts, multiple or casual sexual partners, sexual activity with sex workers, and transactional sex, which can affect the possibility of contracting STIs.

Even individuals without any risky behaviour can be vulnerable if their partner indulges in high-risk behaviour, has an STI and injects drugs.

Management

The traditional clinical approach, the syndromic approach and the laboratory-assisted approach are three common approaches used in the management of STIs. The syndromic approach is the backbone of India’s National AIDS and STD Control Programme. A limitation of this approach is that it is not effective for asymptomatic patients.

Role of laboratory testing

An asymptomatic patient, that is, a person with a history of STI-related risk behaviour or exposure but shows no symptoms/signs, referred to as a 'silent STI', remains infectious and is at risk of complications. They need to be diagnosed and treated adequately, making laboratory-based testing critical. Both laboratory-based and point-of-care (PoC) tests aid in the screening and diagnosis of STIs. Tests available to screen out common STIs, for example, HIV, Chlamydia, Syphilis, HPV & Gonococcus, include serological tests for the detection of antibodies or antigens and molecular tests like RT-PCR for specific organisms performed on blood samples or vaginal swabs/tissue samples.

To conclude, screening for silent STIs is particularly important for high-risk individuals, as it enables early targeted treatment and prevention strategies, supports comprehensive sexual health evaluation and detects co-infections.

