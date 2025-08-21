Diabetes and vision loss: What every senior must know this World Senior Citizens’ Day Diabetes can steal vision silently. This World Senior Citizens’ Day, learn how seniors can protect their eyesight and preserve independence.

Diabetes is one of the most common causes of preventable blindness worldwide. On the occasion of World Senior Citizens' Day, let's draw attention to what every senior should know to protect their vision. Elderly people are especially vulnerable since the longer diabetes is present, the more likely serious eye problems are to develop.

High blood sugar levels can damage tiny blood vessels in the eyes, giving rise to conditions that gradually impair vision and may not show obvious preliminary symptoms.

To seniors, vision protection means more than good eyesight; it means independence, mobility, and quality of life. This is why it is so important to know how diabetes affects the eyes and what can be done to protect them.

Common eye problems caused by diabetes

Diabetic retinopathy – damage to the retina attributable to leaky or blocked blood vessels.

Diabetic macular oedema – swelling of the central area of the retina leading to blurry or distorted vision.

Cataracts – diabetes increases the development and progression of cataracts.

Glaucoma – increased intraocular pressure that can damage the optic nerve.

These conditions may not be felt in the form of pain or perceived loss of sight, which is why regular eye tests are very important for diabetic seniors.

Expert advice: regular visits can really save your vision!

Dr. Samina Zamindar, MS, DO (Ophth), CPQIH (adv), CMD - Zamindar Microsurgical Eye Centre, Bangalore said: “Diabetes can make you blind; one out of three diabetic patients develops retinal damage. An annual eye check-up is a must to detect this damage early and treat it. Also, this is a sign that similar damage has started in other organs of your body, hence strict control of your diabetes, hypertension and hypercholesterolemia conditions. If you wait till your central vision gets affected, you might be late in preventing damage to your retina due to diabetes.”

How seniors can protect their eyes from diabetes damage

Schedule annual eye exams: A dilated eye exam once a year can detect early changes before vision is affected.

Control blood sugar: Keep HbA1c within target range to prevent vessel damage.

Control blood pressure and cholesterol: High blood pressure and cholesterol harm the eyes and hasten the onset of complications.

Maintain a balanced diet: Eat plenty of greens, include foods high in omega-3 fatty acids, and limit sugar intake.

Stop smoking: The sooner one stops, the faster one can witness favourable results in eye disease.

Alert your doctor about any symptom: from blurred vision to floaters and even difficulties seeing at night, do not let any of the above go unattended.

Your sight can be saved from diabetes through early detection and care. By bringing their blood sugar under control and having annual eye checkups, seniors can greatly reduce their risk of becoming blind. If treated on time, most eye-related issues due to diabetes can be controlled, and vision can be preserved.