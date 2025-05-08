World Ovarian Cancer Day 2025: Smoking increases the risk of this disease, know prevention tips from an expert These days, the risk of ovarian cancer has increased rapidly in women, so to spread awareness, 'World Ovarian Cancer Day' is celebrated every year on May 8.

New Delhi:

Ovaries are an important part of a woman's body. Women need to stay healthy because it affects their fertility and overall health. These days, the risk of ovarian cancer has increased rapidly in women, so 'World Ovarian Cancer Day' is celebrated every year on May 8 to spread awareness. Ovarian cancer is affected by many factors, including age, family history, genetic changes, and lifestyle.

Apart from all this, if a woman smokes too much, then this is also a big reason. Smoking and exposure to other toxic elements can be dangerous for the ovaries. This can cause infertility, ovarian cancer, and other health problems. Dr Amita Nathani, Senior Consultant - Gynaecology Oncology at Artemis Hospital, explains what effect smoking has on the health of the ovaries and what should be done to prevent it.

Smoking is directly related to:

Smoking has a direct negative impact on the health of the ovaries. The toxic elements found in cigarettes can affect the function of ovarian cells by damaging them. Women who smoke have a higher risk of infertility and ovarian cancer. Apart from this, smoking also damages the blood vessels of the ovaries, which can reduce the supply of oxygen and nutrients to the ovarian cells.

Toxins are also dangerous:

Exposure to toxins can also be harmful to ovarian health. Toxins such as pesticides, heavy metals, and industrial chemicals can damage ovarian cells. Exposure to these toxins can cause genetic changes in these cells, increasing the risk of cancer.

There are many benefits of prevention

Quitting smoking and avoiding exposure to toxins can improve ovarian health. This not only reduces the risk of infertility and ovarian cancer but also improves overall health and reduces the risk of heart disease and lung disease.

Follow these methods to protect yourself:

Nicotine replacement therapy can be adopted to quit smoking. In this, the desire to smoke is reduced through nicotine substitutes. Apart from this, medicines and proper consultation also help in quitting smoking. On the other hand, steps like following safe procedures at the workplace, using necessary personal protective tools, and following a healthy lifestyle can be taken to avoid toxic substances.

Disclaimer: (The tips suggested in this article are for general information only. Consult your doctor before starting any fitness program related to health or making any changes in your diet or taking any remedy related to any disease. India TV does not confirm the authenticity of any claim.)

