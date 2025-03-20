World Oral Day 2025: 8 foods that boost your oral health and helps prevent diseases Some foods contain necessary nutrients that are beneficial to oral health and serve to avoid bacterial infection and tooth decay. Read on as we share some foods that help to boost your oral health and prevent diseases.

World Oral Health Day is observed every year on March 20. The day aims to raise awareness about oral health and the importance of maintaining healthy teeth and gums. The food you consume is important in ensuring that teeth and gums are strong and healthy, as well as preventing cavities, gum disease and bad breath.

Some foods contain necessary nutrients that are beneficial to oral health and serve to avoid bacterial infection and tooth decay. Anshul Singh, Team Leader, of Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics Department at Artemis Hospitals shares foods that help to boost oral health and prevent diseases.

Dairy products

Dairy products are great sources of phosphorus, casein and calcium, three of the most important nutrients that improve tooth enamel and prevent cavities. Phosphorus and calcium combine to mend microscopic tooth enamel damage from acidic foods. Cheese also stimulates saliva which neutralises acid and washes away bacteria. Yoghurt is full of probiotics, which maintain healthy bacteria in your mouth and lower your risk for gum disease.

Crunchy fruits and vegetables

Crunchy fruits and vegetables serve as natural toothbrushes that remove food particles and plaque from your teeth when you chew. Apples are referred to as nature's toothbrush, as they activate saliva, which removes bacteria. Celery and carrots contain high fibre and water content that helps keep gums healthy while providing essential vitamins like vitamins A and C to heal and shield gums.

Leafy greens

Leafy greens contain calcium, folic acid, and vitamin C, all of which are essential for healthy gums and healthy teeth. Folic acid, one of the vitamins B, is particularly effective in the prevention of gum disease and inflammation. Leafy greens also contain fibre which stimulates the production of saliva, which keeps your mouth clean.

Fatty fish

Fatty fish contain omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin D, both of which are important in preventing gum inflammation and overall oral health. Omega-3s have anti-inflammatory effects that prevent gum disease, while vitamin D helps the body absorb calcium, keeping your bones and teeth strong.

Nuts and seeds

Seeds and nuts are full of healthy fats, phosphorus, and calcium that remineralize and strengthen enamel. Almonds are especially useful due to their high protein and low sugar content, which favors dental health. Chia seeds also have high levels of omega-3 fatty acids that minimize gum inflammation and decrease periodontal disease risk.

Green tea

Green tea has catechins, which are strong antioxidants that prevent bacteria and also lower the chances of cavities and gum disease. Green tea also has fluoride, a mineral that hardens enamel and helps prevent tooth decay. Regular consumption of green tea can also keep your breath fresh by killing odour-causing bacteria.

Lean meats

Lean proteins such as chicken are high in phosphorus and protein, which help make the teeth and gums strong. Phosphorus aids the development of bone and enamel hardness, saving teeth from chipping even with sufficient levels of calcium and vitamin D.

Water

Water is the easiest and most effective beverage for oral care. It removes food particles, bacteria, and acids, keeping your mouth wet and clean. Fluoridated water also improves enamel and prevents cavities by replacing minerals lost to acid attacks.

In essence, good oral health is not all about brushing and flossing, it begins with your diet. A diet that is high in calcium, fibre, antioxidants and healthy fats can help shield your teeth and gums from diseases.

