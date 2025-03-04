World Obesity Day 2025: Be aware of these 10 deadly diseases caused by increasing obesity Increasing obesity can lead to serious health risks, including 10 deadly diseases such as heart disease, stroke, and diabetes. Being aware of these obesity-related diseases can help individuals take proactive steps towards a healthier lifestyle.

Excess fat starts accumulating in the body which results harmful for health. Increasing weight and obesity not only looks bad but also causes many serious diseases. Excess body fat puts pressure on bones and other organs. Due to this, the hormone balance gets disturbed and metabolism slows down. Increasing obesity leads to increasing swelling in the body. Increasing obesity gradually increases the risk of many serious diseases in the body, which can also prove fatal. These diseases can occur due to increasing obesity Type 2 Diabetes: The risk of type 2 diabetes increases significantly in obese people. This happens when the blood sugar level in the body becomes higher than normal. This affects the heart and kidneys. Heart disease: People suffering from obesity are at a higher risk of heart disease. In such people, fat can get deposited in the arteries that carry blood to the heart. This can cause problems like high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and triglycerides. Stroke: Obesity also increases the risk of stroke. A stroke occurs when the blood supply to the brain is cut off. A stroke can damage brain tissue. Sleep Apnea: Obese people also develop disorders like sleep apnea. In which a person can stop breathing for a moment during sleep. This happens due to the accumulation of excess fat around the neck. High blood pressure: When there is excess fat in the body, the tissues require more oxygen and nutrients. During blood circulation, there is extra pressure on the walls of the arteries. This causes the problem of high blood pressure and puts pressure on the heart. Liver disease: People suffering from obesity can develop a liver disease called fatty liver or nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). In this, excess fat accumulates in the liver. Which damages the liver. Gallbladder Disease-: Gaining excess weight increases the risk of gallstones. This happens due to the bile getting accumulated and hardened in the gall bladder. Due to obesity, cholesterol starts increasing in the gall bladder. Due to this the gall bladder is not able to function properly. Cancer risk: Although there is no direct link between obesity and cancer, the risks that arise due to weight gain can also cause cancer. Increasing obesity can increase the risk of breast cancer, gallbladder cancer, pancreatic cancer, liver cancer, and prostate cancer. Problems in pregnancy: Weight gain disturbs the hormones, which causes problems in pregnancy. Obesity during pregnancy can lead to diabetes, high blood pressure, and liver-related problems. Depression: Many people affected by obesity feel like they are depressed. Many researchers have found that there is a deep connection between obesity and depression. Such people are often troubled due to body shaming. Laziness and sadness lead to depression.